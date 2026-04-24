Short Interest in zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Increases By 686.4%

zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,099,331 shares, a growth of 686.4% from the March 31st total of 394,137 shares. Currently, 219.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,217,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at zSpace

In other zSpace news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding purchased 34,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,249.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 190,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,949.75. This trade represents a 22.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,945 shares of company stock worth $3,407 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On zSpace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSPC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in zSpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in zSpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in zSpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in zSpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of zSpace by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, zSpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZSPC

zSpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $684,790.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16. zSpace has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.50.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace, Inc is a technology company that develops augmented and virtual reality solutions designed to deliver immersive learning experiences. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, the company focuses on integrating advanced 3D visualization hardware and interactive software to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as professional training applications.

The company’s flagship offering, the zSpace AR/VR system, combines a stereoscopic display, stylus-based interaction and head-tracking technology to enable users to manipulate and explore three-dimensional models.

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