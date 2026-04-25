Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $75,944,320.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,861 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $15,822,148.77.

On Monday, April 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $16,934,209.32.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. 7,505,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,208. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 223,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

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Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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