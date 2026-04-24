Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,902 shares, an increase of 784.8% from the March 31st total of 328 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 10,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

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About Hengan International Group

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Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

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