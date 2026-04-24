NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.5552 and last traded at $0.5750. 4,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 90,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5901.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

(Get Free Report)

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: NISN) is a China-based diversified enterprise primarily engaged in the procurement and distribution of telecommunications products, property services and outdoor advertising. Through its telecommunications segment, NiSun sources and supplies prepaid calling cards, prepaid cellular cards and recharge vouchers for major domestic carriers, including China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. This business leverages the company’s nationwide distribution network to serve retail outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms across Mainland China.

In addition to its telecom operations, NiSun provides property management and commercial real estate services.

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