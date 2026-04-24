Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 752.7% in April

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,739 shares, an increase of 752.7% from the March 31st total of 4,074 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,910. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

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Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

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Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., trading under the symbol LBSR on the OTCMKTS, is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium and associated metals properties. The firm seeks early‐stage projects with potential for delineation of economic mineralization, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify targets in prospective geologic settings.

The company’s technical activities encompass desktop studies, field reconnaissance, and geophysical surveys aimed at prioritizing drilling targets.

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