Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $287.85 and last traded at $287.85. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

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Acciona Price Performance

About Acciona

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.48.

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Acciona, SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) is a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy and water management solutions. The company develops, constructs and operates wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydropower and biomass power plants, alongside engineering, procurement and construction services for major infrastructure projects. Acciona’s offerings also include operation and maintenance services, facility management and integrated water solutions such as desalination, wastewater treatment and industrial water services.

Tracing its roots to Spanish engineering firms established in the 19th century, Acciona consolidated its current structure in 1997 through the merger of Entrecanales y Távora and Cubiertas y Tejados.

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