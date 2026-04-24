Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,301 shares, an increase of 826.2% from the March 31st total of 12,125 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,157. The company has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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