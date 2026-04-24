The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.53. 1,847,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

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