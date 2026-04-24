Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.4295 and last traded at $0.4295. 34,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 28,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4251.

Rubicon Organics Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Organics, Inc (OTCMKTS: ROMJF) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of biorational crop protection products and specialty plant nutrition solutions. The company’s portfolio includes microbial-based insecticides and nematicides, botanical extracts, organic acids, surfactants and nutrient enhancers designed to meet the needs of both organic and conventional growers. Key offerings include spore-based and fermentation-derived products targeting caterpillars, nematodes and fungal pathogens, as well as adjuvants and biostimulants formulated to improve plant health and yield.

Headquartered in Leander, Texas, Rubicon Organics serves markets in North America, Europe and select Latin American territories through a network of agricultural distributors, retail partners and direct-to-farm programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.