Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Expands By 726.2%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,758 shares, a growth of 726.2% from the March 31st total of 818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 6.2%

Solid Power stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

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About Solid Power

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Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid‐state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

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