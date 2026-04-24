Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 5,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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