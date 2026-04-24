iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2026

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZLGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.24. 25,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 37,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 169,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 219.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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