iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.24. 25,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 37,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 169,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 219.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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