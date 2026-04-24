BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 and last traded at GBX 164. 132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.26. The firm has a market cap of £31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

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We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

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