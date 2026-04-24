BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 and last traded at GBX 164. 132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.26. The firm has a market cap of £31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile
We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.