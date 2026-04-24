NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.86 and last traded at €14.72. Approximately 111,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70.

NORMA Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.23 and its 200 day moving average is €14.69.

NORMA Group Company Profile

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NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names.

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