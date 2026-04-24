Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,706 shares, an increase of 1,086.0% from the March 31st total of 4,950 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,378. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

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Academy Veteran Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0786 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Academy Veteran Impact ETF

The Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund uses an active, bottom-up approach to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade, mortgage-backed securities issued to US service members, military veterans, their survivors, or veteran-owned businesses. VETZ was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Academy.

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