Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Rises By 968.4%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,175 shares, an increase of 968.4% from the March 31st total of 1,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SILXY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.80. 6,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

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Silex Systems Company Profile

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Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) is an Australian‐based technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of laser‐based separation processes and precision laser systems. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Sydney, the company leverages proprietary photonic and laser expertise to address niche applications in the nuclear fuel cycle, microfabrication and advanced manufacturing sectors. Its core focus lies in the SILEX laser isotope separation technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower energy consumption compared with conventional centrifuge or diffusion methods for uranium enrichment.

The SILEX process was developed through a series of research collaborations and scale‐up demonstrations, culminating in a commercial agreement with Global Laser Enrichment (GLE), a joint venture formed to pursue deployment in the United States.

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