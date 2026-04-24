Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 123 shares, a growth of 1,018.2% from the March 31st total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.64.

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Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 19.48% of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (XCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 3-Month Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in S&P 500 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money on the S&P 500 Index. XCLR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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