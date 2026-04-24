FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,049 shares, an increase of 1,051.3% from the March 31st total of 20,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 562.5 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

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FirstRand Company Profile

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FirstRand Limited is a South African financial services group headquartered in Johannesburg. Established in 1998 through the consolidation of First National Bank of South Africa and Rand Merchant Bank, the company has grown into one of the continent’s leading providers of banking and financial products. FirstRand operates a diversified financial-services platform that spans retail, commercial and corporate banking.

The group’s main operating divisions include First National Bank (FNB), which offers personal and small-business banking; Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), specializing in corporate and investment banking; WesBank, a provider of vehicle and asset finance; and Ashburton Investments, which delivers asset management and tailored investment solutions.

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