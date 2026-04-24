Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 130,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Inventus Mining

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Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

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