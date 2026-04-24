Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 179,175 shares, a growth of 990.1% from the March 31st total of 16,436 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sodexo Stock Performance

About Sodexo

SDXAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

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Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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