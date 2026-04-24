Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Short Interest Up 1,200.6% in April

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 787,818 shares, a growth of 1,200.6% from the March 31st total of 60,575 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Caravelle International Group Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of HTCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 715,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caravelle International Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

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