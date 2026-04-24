X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Short Interest Update

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,124 shares, an increase of 1,134.7% from the March 31st total of 334 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned 44.87% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZTAX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

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