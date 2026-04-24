Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.95 and last traded at $168.5620. 7,036,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,161,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.45.

Corning News Roundup

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Corning Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

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Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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