Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 1,435.7% in April

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,117 shares, an increase of 1,435.7% from the March 31st total of 789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 537,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 makes up approximately 2.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, the Gladstone Investment Co 5.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GAINN) are senior unsecured debt securities maturing on March 1, 2026. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. They rank equally with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the company and are governed by a standard indenture.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a closed-end business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

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