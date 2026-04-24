SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Short Interest Up 1,086.7% in April

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 178 shares, a growth of 1,086.7% from the March 31st total of 15 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.82% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

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