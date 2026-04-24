PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Short Interest Update

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,693 shares, a growth of 1,368.2% from the March 31st total of 2,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDEF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000.

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PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KDEF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 70,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,024. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.88. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Company Profile

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

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