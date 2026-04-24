Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celestica (CLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celestica (NYSE: CLS):

4/24/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Celestica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by TD from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $360.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Celestica was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/1/2026 – Celestica is now covered by Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Celestica had its price target lowered by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica Inc alerts:

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.