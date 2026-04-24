CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $9,408,574.44 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $9,408,574.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CoreWeave Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,822,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839,387. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong revenue momentum: CoreWeave reported ~110% year‑over‑year revenue growth last quarter, which underpins investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and supports the long‑term growth thesis. Read More.

Very strong revenue momentum: CoreWeave reported ~110% year‑over‑year revenue growth last quarter, which underpins investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and supports the long‑term growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public bullishness and analyst support: Jim Cramer has discussed CRWV positively on Mad Money (calling it an “aggressive buy”), and several sell‑side firms have buy/outperform ratings and high targets — a catalyst for continued retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Public bullishness and analyst support: Jim Cramer has discussed CRWV positively on Mad Money (calling it an “aggressive buy”), and several sell‑side firms have buy/outperform ratings and high targets — a catalyst for continued retail/institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market volatility backdrop is calm today (VIX < 19), which generally favors risk assets and can help momentum names like CRWV — but reduced fear can also limit near‑term spikes. Read More.

Market volatility backdrop is calm today (VIX < 19), which generally favors risk assets and can help momentum names like CRWV — but reduced fear can also limit near‑term spikes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/financing moves are ambiguous: the market has treated recent debt and equity raises as growth capital for expansion, but additional leverage increases execution risk and can add volatility. Read More.

Capital/financing moves are ambiguous: the market has treated recent debt and equity raises as growth capital for expansion, but additional leverage increases execution risk and can add volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider and major‑holder selling this week — Magnetar materially reduced its position and multiple insiders (including large Rule 10b5‑1 sales) sold tens or hundreds of thousands of shares; the scale of supply is a clear near‑term negative for the stock. Read More.

Significant insider and major‑holder selling this week — Magnetar materially reduced its position and multiple insiders (including large Rule 10b5‑1 sales) sold tens or hundreds of thousands of shares; the scale of supply is a clear near‑term negative for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and margin risks remain: recent quarter showed a sizeable EPS miss and negative margins/ROE; analysts flag cash‑burn, high leverage and execution risk ahead of upcoming results, which can sap short‑term upside. Read More.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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