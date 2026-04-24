Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 2,064 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,064 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,848.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,998.65. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,327 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $25,969.32.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 872 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $9,775.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 762 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $8,511.54.

On Friday, April 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,701 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $18,847.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,878.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $21,041.00.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 3.6%

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 130,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.23. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic combination with BACS — Vinci Compass agreed to combine its Argentine asset‑management business with BACS Asset Management, doubling local scale, broadening distribution (including Banco Hipotecario) and positioning the firm to capture consolidation and fee growth in Argentina. This is the primary near‑term growth catalyst investors cite. PR Newswire: Strategic Combination with BACS

Strategic combination with BACS — Vinci Compass agreed to combine its Argentine asset‑management business with BACS Asset Management, doubling local scale, broadening distribution (including Banco Hipotecario) and positioning the firm to capture consolidation and fee growth in Argentina. This is the primary near‑term growth catalyst investors cite. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized ~$0.68; ~6% yield), which supports demand from income investors and can help stabilize the share price while management pursues scale expansion. (Company disclosures)

Dividend increase — The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized ~$0.68; ~6% yield), which supports demand from income investors and can help stabilize the share price while management pursues scale expansion. (Company disclosures) Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales executed under 10b5‑1 plans — Multiple insiders (including Bruno Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold shares on April 20–23 under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; that structure reduces the informational content of each trade versus opportunistic sales. SEC filing (example)

Insider sales executed under 10b5‑1 plans — Multiple insiders (including Bruno Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold shares on April 20–23 under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; that structure reduces the informational content of each trade versus opportunistic sales. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest & liquidity — Short interest showed a mid‑April decline (about 106k shares on Apr 15, down from ~130k end‑Mar) and reported zero in one April report — the pattern is noisy but days‑to‑cover remains low; this reduces the risk of a large short‑cover squeeze, though liquidity and flows merit watching.

Short interest & liquidity — Short interest showed a mid‑April decline (about 106k shares on Apr 15, down from ~130k end‑Mar) and reported zero in one April report — the pattern is noisy but days‑to‑cover remains low; this reduces the risk of a large short‑cover squeeze, though liquidity and flows merit watching. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Broker actions are split (JPMorgan raised its target and rated overweight while other shops trimmed to Hold); the consensus remains a modestly positive view (MarketBeat consensus target ≈ $14), creating mixed expectations rather than a clear directional signal.

Mixed analyst views — Broker actions are split (JPMorgan raised its target and rated overweight while other shops trimmed to Hold); the consensus remains a modestly positive view (MarketBeat consensus target ≈ $14), creating mixed expectations rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Aggregate insider selling adds supply risk — Although many sales are small relative to total insider holdings, cumulative dispositions over recent weeks total tens of thousands of shares and could exert near‑term downward pressure if external buying softens. Coverage of insider sales

Aggregate insider selling adds supply risk — Although many sales are small relative to total insider holdings, cumulative dispositions over recent weeks total tens of thousands of shares and could exert near‑term downward pressure if external buying softens. Negative Sentiment: Dividend payout sustainability — The higher yield boosts attractiveness but the payout ratio is elevated; investors should monitor earnings/fee trends and cash flow to confirm dividend durability. SEC ownership filing

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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