SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Short Interest Update

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,134 shares, a growth of 5,496.4% from the March 31st total of 56 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCTE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors. FCTE was launched on Jul 2, 2024 and is issued by SMI Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.