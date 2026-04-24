Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Expands By 11,590.2%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,962 shares, an increase of 11,590.2% from the March 31st total of 51 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LDRH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

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iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (LDRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds High Yield and Income ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRH was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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