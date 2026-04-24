Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $227.02 and last traded at $227.4520. 5,700,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 8,623,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.65.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $547.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average of $218.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.