ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.95 and last traded at $148.8950. Approximately 13,652,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 22,142,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.53.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $618.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. ExxonMobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 832,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.