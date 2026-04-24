Short Interest in Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Increases By 17,506.8%

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,811 shares, a growth of 17,506.8% from the March 31st total of 1,345 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zhibao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 66,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Zhibao Technology has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.35.

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Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zhibao Technology in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Zhibao Technology Company Profile

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Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

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