Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.0060. 42,190,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 43,142,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Pfizer News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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