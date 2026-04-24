Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $231.02 and last traded at $231.5030. Approximately 6,505,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,279,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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