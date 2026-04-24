Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $506.99 and last traded at $496.72. Approximately 35,211,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 40,476,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.72.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $560.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.25.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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