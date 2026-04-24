Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $664.51 and last traded at $664.0960. Approximately 44,742,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,516,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.42.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lower market volatility is supporting risk-on flows into tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ — the CBOE VIX slipped below the 19 level, signaling reduced investor fear and encouraging buying in growth and momentum names. The VIX Dips Below 19. Here’s What That Means for Your Portfolio.
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term tech/semiconductor optimism — Intel’s strong outlook has lifted sentiment across chip names, supporting broader Nasdaq participation and benefiting QQQ’s heavy tech exposure. Dow futures tumble 130 points: 5 things to know before market opens
- Positive Sentiment: Broader Nasdaq momentum remains intact — commentary points to a sustained Nasdaq comeback with the index clearing prior highs and extended positive streaks, which typically lifts QQQ flows. A Nasdaq Comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Direct headlines show QQQ buying interest — market commentary notes QQQ was rising in pre-market trading, reflecting the immediate reaction to the risk-on backdrop. Why Is the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Rising Today 4-24-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Potential new competitors: two firms filed to launch Nasdaq‑100–focused ETFs — could weigh on future flows or fees but immediate impact on QQQ is uncertain. Investors Will Soon Have Two New Alternatives to Invesco QQQ
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.–Iran tensions) remains a wildcard — prior VIX jumps and news-driven volatility could reverse gains and pressure tech names if the situation escalates. VIX Creeps Toward 20 as Iran Fears and Tesla’s Whipsaw Rattle Nerves
- Negative Sentiment: Macro policy risk — commentary flags persistent inflation and a Fed that could remain hawkish, which would be a headwind for high‑multiple growth stocks in QQQ. The Fed Preview – Brace For Hikes, Inflation Is Likely Persistent
- Negative Sentiment: Technical caution: chart analysis suggests QQQ faces either a technical breakout or a sharp reversion, raising the risk of a volatile pullback after rapid gains. The QQQ Chart Hints at 2 Extremes: Either a Dot-Com Bubble Burst or a Technical Breakout Ahead
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.96.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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