Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $664.51 and last traded at $664.0960. Approximately 44,742,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,516,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.42.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.