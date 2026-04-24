Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.4630. 10,408,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,813,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $38.00 price target on Planet Labs PBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

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Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 7.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,995,034.16. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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