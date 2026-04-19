Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 223.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.70 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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