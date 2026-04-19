Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $59.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $59,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 68,389 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHG opened at $32.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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