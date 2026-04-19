Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.1120. 19,983,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 20,017,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $71.00

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

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Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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