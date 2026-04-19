Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 23,221 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VTI opened at $350.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $249.94 and a twelve month high of $351.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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