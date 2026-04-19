Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 93,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 730.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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