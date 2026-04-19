SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000.

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SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTL opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47. The stock has a market cap of $651.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $221.66.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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