Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.9%

MDY stock opened at $665.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $485.27 and a twelve month high of $669.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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