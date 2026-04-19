FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

FinServ Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

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FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

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FinServ Acquisition Corporation is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more financial technology companies. Trading its units under the ticker FSRVU on the OTC Markets, the company was sponsored by a group of investment professionals with experience in fintech, capital markets and regulatory compliance. As a blank-check vehicle, FinServ Acquisition does not currently own any operating businesses and has not generated operating revenues.

The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire and merge with a target in the financial services technology sector, including areas such as digital payments, lending platforms, blockchain applications and financial software solutions.

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