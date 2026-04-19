Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.8144. Approximately 19,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.0206.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is a diversified provider of industrial chemicals and related services. Operating primarily through manufacturing, blending, distribution and logistics segments, the fund supplies critical chemical products to a wide range of end markets including pulp and paper, water treatment, food and beverage, and oil and gas. Its portfolio encompasses chlor-alkali products such as chlorine and caustic soda, sulphuric acid, sodium chlorate and customized water treatment formulations.

The fund maintains a network of production plants, blending terminals and warehouses across Canada, the United States and select international locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.