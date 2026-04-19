Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading 10.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 34,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 11,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 10.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

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About Ferrexpo

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Ferrexpo plc is a Switzerland‐headquartered iron ore pellet producer with primary mining operations located in the Poltava region of Ukraine. The company specializes in the extraction, processing and sale of iron ore pellets, which are supplied to steel producers worldwide. Ferrexpo’s integrated operations include open-pit iron ore mines, beneficiation plants and pelletizing facilities designed to deliver high‐quality iron ore products for use in blast furnaces and direct reduction plants.

The company’s core products are magnetite‐based iron ore pellets, renowned for their uniform size, high iron content and low impurity levels.

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