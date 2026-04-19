Fortitude Financial LLC Invests $14.45 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Fortitude Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,450,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 12.3% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortitude Financial LLC owned 1.02% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 702.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,155. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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